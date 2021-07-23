In reaction to Merseyside MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jacob Rees-Mogg apologises for using a racial term.

In a rare attack in the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg called Sefton a “terrible, communist council.”

After that, the Leader of the House was forced to apologize for using a racist slur in answer to a query from Southport MP Damien Moore on the intended roll-out of cycle lanes around the town.

Mr Moore said that Sefton Council was attacking the resort and that the administration was attempting to “impose a cycling network” through a public consultation on proposals to make biking and walking in Southport safer.

This could involve extending current temporary cycle lanes to Crossens and Ainsdale, as well as the development of “silent streets” where only automobiles are allowed to drive.

The project, if carried out, would take advantage of nearly £1 million in government and EU cash that can only be used to enable active transportation and must be completed by March 31 next year.

However, many others, including Mr Moore, are opposed to the plan.

“Southport is under attack from the vindictive actions of Labour-controlled Sefton Council who are attempting to impose a cycling network on my constituency,” he said in a request for time to address the subject in Westminster.

“It is opposed by residents, companies, disability groups, and safety advocates.

“Right now, revenues are down due to an existing program, and the incorrect statistics used to defend that plan is absolutely shameful.”

Mr Rees-Mogg, on the other hand, quickly found himself in hot water after being accused of using a “very inflammatory racist word” during his response.

The Conservative MP used the term “Yellow Peril” in reference to the Liberal Democrats, claiming ignorance of the term’s more widespread meaning.

The word is widely seen as a racist and pejorative metaphor for the West’s imagined danger from East Asians.

Mr Rees-Mogg stated that he was unaware that what he said was racist and that he used the term “out of ignorance.”

“I hear gossip that [Mr Moore] is actually working in conjunction, and whisper it discreetly, with the Liberal Democrats in his area,” Mr Rees-Mogg remarked in his response to Mr Moore.

