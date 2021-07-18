In ‘rare circumstances,’ NHS workers will be allowed to forgo self-isolation.

Even if they have been advised to self-isolate, double-jabbed doctors, nurses, and care personnel will be allowed to go to work.

The change in policy comes in the wake of an increase in Coronavirus cases and a large number of NHS workers being instructed to stay at home after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease.

The measure will only affect double-vaccinated frontline workers whose absence poses a “substantial risk of harm,” according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Doctors fighting covid in Liverpool hospitals have slammed the relaxation of limits as “reckless.”

It means that NHS and social care employees can continue go to work even if they’ve been told to self-isolate after receiving a test and trace alert or being ‘pinged’ by the Covid-19 app.

Staff will be required to give a negative PCR test and document daily negative lateral flow tests in order to continue working under the new strategy, which will be implemented only in England.

Decisions must be decided on a case-by-case basis, with self-isolation should be avoided only under “extraordinary circumstances,” according to organizations.

Staff who are allowed to work will still be required to self-isolate when they are not at work, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

“With the number of cases continuing to rise, it is imperative that we do everything we can to manage this virus and support our NHS and social care services under the strain of increased demand and sustained pressure,” Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said of the plans.

“In situations when there is a serious risk to health or safety as a result of staff absence or when an essential service cannot run, we have offered particular guidance to NHS and social care settings.

“This measure only applies to double-vaccinated employees who will be allowed to return to work after testing negative on PCR and daily lateral flow tests, as well as a risk assessment and health care supervision.”

The adjustment comes on the same day that many of the remaining pandemic restrictions are relaxed, and comes after estimates that 500,000 people were advised to self-isolate in the first week of July.

