In raids targeting domestic abuse, thirteen people were detained.

In Merseyside, police raids targeting domestic abuse resulted in the arrest of thirteen people.

Homes in Wirral, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, and Knowsley were raided this morning by teams of local officers lead by Merseyside Police’s protecting vulnerable people section (Thursday, July 22).

Officers arrested ten males and three women on charges of serious assault, rape, sexual assault, harassment, restraining order violations, and hate crimes.

All 13 were transferred to different custody chambers throughout Merseyside, where officers will question them about the claims.

The operation this morning, according to Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan, proved to victims that they would be believed and treated seriously, and that action would be done against their perpetrators.

“Today has been about making a deliberate attempt to arrest a large number of persons we suspect are responsible for recent domestic abuse against their partners, ex-partners, and family members,” he explained.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve been gathering evidence and building a case against each of them.

“Rape, assaulting a mother in front of her children, coercing a partner into non-consensual sex, sending threatening text messages to a former partner, and attempted robbery of a relative were among the charges filed today.

“These kind of offenses can all be part of a larger pattern of abusive and controlling behavior that some vulnerable victims have to endure for years before speaking up.

“Today, our message to them is that the police are on their side, that we will listen to them, and that we can assist them. Please don’t go through this in silence.”

Mr Al-Ramadhan went on to say that Merseyside Police were “determined” to break the cycle of abuse, in which perpetrators commit crime after crime against their victim, believing that by doing so, they will be less likely to be discovered.

“We can only achieve that by encouraging victims to speak up to us or our partners, believing and protecting them when they do, and taking decisive action against their abusers,” he said.

