In protest against the carriageway, hundreds of people sing “you can shove your disgusting roadway.”

Hundreds of people gathered today at Rimrose Valley Country Area to protest proposals to turn the park into a dual highway.

The park, which is located in South Sefton, has been popular with locals for centuries and provides much-needed green space.

After an hour of speeches from local MPs and councillors, the protest morphed into a march from the park to the Port of Liverpool’s gate, in an attempt to persuade Peel Port not to support the plans that would see the much-loved park transformed.

The march, which seemed to grow in popularity as it progressed, was enjoyed by everybody who took part while also conveying an essential message: the people of South Sefton want a park, not a highway.

People sang “no roads, no way, Peel Port go away” and “I don’t know what I’ve been told, we don’t want your Rimrose road” as they made their way through the crowds to the port entrance.

“You can stick your disgusting highway up your a**,” a group of enraged people chanted.

Despite the heavy traffic, dozens of cars beeped and waved in support of the march, demonstrating how the people of South Sefton feel about the plans, whether they were protesting or not.

When the party arrived at the gate, a local family handed over a letter demanding that Mark Whitworth, the CEO of Peel Port, withdraw his support for the proposals and state that they are “not an answer” to their concerns.

Stuart Bennett, a campaigner and organizer, told the gathering, “All we’re asking is for Peel Port to withdraw its support for this damaging road idea and recognise that a road is not the solution to a problem that they’re causing.”

“We want them to engage cooperatively with Sefton Council and the Department of Transport to develop long-term sustainable freight transportation alternatives that are safe for our health and the environment.

“Through the development of a forum with other community groups, we want them to engage with local communities.”

