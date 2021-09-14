In protecting a friend in a pub brawl, a soldier used “far too much aggression.”

As violence erupted outside the Alexandra Hotel in Penmaenmawr, Conwy, on August 30, last year, chairs and fists were hurled, and someone was seen armed with scissors.

Lewis Wyatt, of Hilton Court, Ellesmere Port, became involved to defend his buddy, but “went too far,” according to Mold Crown Court.

The 20-year-old, who had previously been of “excellent character” and was hoping to join the army as a soldier, admitted to affray, according to North Wales Live.

The court was shown CCTV and camera footage of the brawl outside the pub, which involved multiple people and spilled into an area outside a house.

The landlord attempted to break up the conflict between locals and Manchester residents, but was hurt in the process.

“Chairs were hurled, someone produced scissors, not you or any of the local residents, which were taken from the person by the landlord,” Judge Nicola Jones concluded.

Wyatt was “on the fringe,” according to the judge, and the fighting “was virtually on top of him” when he was seated outside.

“You then became involved in the battle, and it is evident that you were attempting to protect a friend, but you went too far and were too involved.”

Judge Jones admitted that he was not the instigator, but that he used “far too much aggression” that went beyond his friend’s defense.

In mitigation, the court heard that he fully accepted his involvement, was sorry, had no prior convictions, and was “a man of previous great character,” well educated, and had “excellent” references.

If he was imprisoned or given a longer community sentence, the Army would have to discharge him, according to the court.

Judge Jones slapped him with a £1,500 fine, as well as £420 in expenses and £500 in damages to the landlord.

According to the court, he will also face additional punishment from the Army.

“I have no doubt,” the judge remarked, adding that Wyatt had a bright future in the Army, where he could serve his nation.

