In prison, a woman who was unaware she was pregnant lost her kid.

Louise Powell believes that ‘more could have been done’ to assist her when she unexpectedly gave birth in a prison in Cheshire.

In June 2020, the 31-year-old was serving in HMP Styal when the circumstances that led to her stillbirth occurred.

Louise stated she had no idea she was pregnant in her first interview with Newsnight this week, according to Cheshire Live.

After admitting to common assault, criminal damage, and using threatening words or behavior, Louise was sentenced to eight months in prison.

She was asked if she was pregnant when she arrived, but she didn’t believe she was, so she responded there was no way.

Louise claims she hasn’t had consensual, penetrative sex in the months preceding up to her imprisonment and assumed she couldn’t be pregnant because she is lesbian.

Louise chose not to seek charges after the police launched an inquiry into a possible assault.

According to Louise’s lawyer, jail authorities were aware that she hadn’t had a period in four to five months, but no further questions were asked.

Louise claims she began complaining of a lot of pain on June 18, 2020, about 5 p.m.

By 6 p.m., everything had escalated to the point that her cellmate told prison personnel that Louise was bleeding, had horrible cramps, and hadn’t had a period in months.

Louise appeared to be six months pregnant, according to an officer who visited to see her.

According to Newsnight, the officer alerted the on-site healthcare team about Louise’s condition on two occasions before 8 p.m. that night, voicing worries about pregnancy.

No medical practitioner, according to Louise, came to see her. Louise claims she went to jail employees in the office at 8 p.m. and begged for an ambulance.

"I was in excruciating pain, crying, and bending over," Louise explained. I felt like I was going to die. I informed [the prison official]that I require an ambulance. She instructed me to return upstairs and lie down on the bed, after which I would contact the medical team once more…