In Pontins’ room, a hen party looking for hot water discovers ‘crackpipe.’

A hen party staying at the Pontins in Southport claims to have discovered a ‘crackpipe’ in their room.

After discovering the item during their stay earlier this month, one of the women from the group criticized the holiday park on Shore Road.

According to LancsLive, the group stated they expected a ’48-hour partying weekend,’ but it wasn’t quite what they expected and they were disappointed instead.

A boy charged with the murder of Ava White arrives in court.

They said they chose the club room at Southport Pontins as their lodging, but characterized it as a ‘crap.’

One of the women claimed she discovered a ‘crackpipe’ while hunting for hot water.

She used the travel review site TripAdvisor to convey her story.

“I’ve never in my life been to anyplace like this, we payed for a club room and we [got]some dump!” she commented alongside a one-star review headed “Absolutely worst location in history.”

We came for a hen do, and it was supposed to be a 48-hour party weekend, but the pub closed at tea time, and the bar and music shut down at 1 a.m.

“While hunting for hot water to use in our shower, we discovered a crackpipe, which reception refused to help us with – horrible location.”

Britannia Hotels owns Pontins Southport. They’ve been contacted for a response.