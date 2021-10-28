In Pontins’ cabin, Dad discovered ‘human feces’ smeared over the sink.

At a Pontins chalet where he and his family were staying, a guy said he discovered “human feces” splattered on the sink.

With their five children and George’s brother, George Bradshaw, 43, and his wife Katie, 37, visited the holiday company’s Camber Sands resort.

The family spent a substantial amount of money on the trip, believing they would be in for a treat, according to MirrorOnline. The trip was planned last minute plans to enjoy a week away in August, and the family paid a significant amount of money thinking they would be in for a treat.

Travel laws for Brits to Portugal have been amended, allowing them to visit without being quarantined.

Instead, they allege they were met with unpleasant employees and deplorable accommodations, with George swearing to never return.

George, a Londoner from the south-east, said: “It was a spur-of-the-moment decision. Pontins came up when we searched online.

“We wouldn’t have any problems there, I believed, because it was a big name. I was completely mistaken.” In addition to the sink, the family discovered a faulty smoke alarm as well as damp and filthy conditions in the two chalets they had reserved. When the family arrived, they were immediately disgusted, according to them.

George went on to say about the chalets: “When we entered, there was human feces smeared around the sink’s base.

“There was a plant coming out of the walls and hanging off the chest of drawers.

“The floors were covered in markings, and the doors wouldn’t lock correctly.”

In addition to the poor condition of the accommodations, George criticized the personnel of having terrible attitudes.

After a misunderstanding about tickets for a character breakfast, he alleged he came to blows with the staff members.

“I’m a father of five,” the father of five remarked “I had a nervous breakdown. There was a children’s festival going on. It was a breakfast with their cast of characters.

“It cost £3 for each youngster. They were paid for by my brother. The following morning, the kids joined my eldest daughter in the breakfast line.

“She called and said, ‘They told us we have the wrong tickets,'” she said.

George went to see what was going on with his family, and he said that one of the Bluecoat’s in-house entertainers became involved. According to him, the Bluecoat claimed that they would not have sold him the ticket he possessed.

“Then the manager came out,” he said. “Summary concludes.””