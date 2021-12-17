In Pickle Cottage, Joe Swash reveals what’s in store for baby Rose’s first Christmas.

As they prepare to spend their first Christmas in Pickle Cottage with their newest addition, baby Rose, Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are preparing some special celebrations.

The newborn, who shares her birthday with her mother Stacey, is the couple’s first girl; they already have a two-year-old son, Rex, and Stacey has two sons, Zach and Leighton, and Joe has a son, Harry, from previous marriages.

The family moved into their new £1.2 million Essex cottage early this year and has been hard at work renovating it to properly make it a home.

Stacey Solomon decorates Pickle Cottage for the holidays as she alters her house.

Joe told The Mirror how the family planned to celebrate the holidays after such a large, successful year.

“We’ll wake up super early and split the presents,” he remarked.

“After that, we normally have bagels – salmon and cream cheese bagels or crispy bacon bagels – and then all of our friends and family come over, we’ll make supper, and we’ll just try to relax and make sure everyone has a good day.”

Joe will dress up as a chef for the day and prepare the Christmas meal for Stacey’s mother and father, as well as some of Stacey’s brothers and sisters and his own family.

“I’m thinking about doing a turkey and a little of beef,” he remarked.

“Obviously, it’ll be our first Christmas with baby Rose, and it’ll be our first year in our new house as well,” he stated.

“We’re just going to stay at home and let the rest of the family see us.” We’ll be serving a lot of food and hosting an open house.

“Pickle Cottage has been a construction site for the past few months, so the front room is finished and the tree is up. We’ve slowly but steadily put up all of the decorations, and it looks fantastic.” Joe is looking forward to spending Christmas with his entire family, especially his own. “The summary has come to an end.”