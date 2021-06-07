In photos: Kate and William try their hand at cookery in Scotland

During their trip of Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rolled up their sleeves for a curry tutorial.

During the cooking lesson hosted in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, they joined a group of Sikh women preparing food for disadvantaged families around Edinburgh and tried creating chapatis before serving up meals.

The Duchess of Cambridge also had the opportunity to meet some of the children who attend the Sikh Sanjog children’s group.

During the duke’s trip of Scotland, which began last week, William and Kate were together for the first time.

Kate had tried her hand at being a music producer earlier in the day and received a harsh assessment from William.

While visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) in Cockenzie, Kate was convinced by manager Thilo Pfander to create some electronic dance music, but William complained that her attempts were hurting his ears.

They also observed young people practising martial arts and bicycle maintenance at the unit, which was organized by the community organization Heavy Sound.