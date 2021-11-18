In-Person Classes: Fights and a Lack of Social Skills Request that the school become remote for three weeks.

Because to student fighting and a lack of social skills, Reynolds Middle School in Fairview, Oregon, will return to remote learning.

According to the Associated Press, the school will take the opportunity to develop safety practices. Students and staff have been “taken toll” by more than 18 months of classroom interruptions, according to Reynolds School District Superintendent Danna Diaz.

This fall, the school resumed in-person study, although it was hampered by COVID cases among students and staff, as well as the resulting quarantines. Students are “struggling with socialization skills,” according to Diaz, and require more social and emotional help.

In her email, Diaz stated, “The safety and security of our children, families, and staff is our utmost priority.”

Following Governor Kate Brown’s directive, the district closed all of its schools in March 2020, then reopened for hybrid learning in the spring of 2021.

According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, the school is the only one in the district that uses remote learning to tackle behavioral issues. The Oregon Department of Education has no role in approving the district’s school closures, according to Marc Siegel, a spokesperson for the department.

Students at Reynolds Middle School will have three full days off from school this week—Thursday, Friday, and December 6—that were not previously scheduled. The period will be used by the school staff to build “safety protocols” and “social and emotional assistance.” Students will receive 30 minutes of direct training online and then spend the rest of the day learning independently on two days, and three hours and 34 minutes of in-person instruction on eight days.

Diaz wrote in her email, “We apologize for any trouble this temporary transition may create.” “We are confident that, during this period, we will be able to put in place the essential supports and operational procedures to effectively provide a secure learning environment for all students and staff.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fairview Middle School is one of the district’s three middle schools. It serves students from Gresham, Fairview, and Wood Village, among others.

According to Steve Padilla, a spokesman for the district, the 928-student school will be closed for in-person learning from Thursday through December 9, with each grade level returning for one day of classroom instruction in the final week. The school will reopen in its entirety. This is a condensed version of the information.