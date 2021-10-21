In parks where children play, there are hidden ‘weapons.’

According to reports, “weapons” have been buried in parks where children play.

Concerns about firearms being hidden and drug dealing were raised by residents in South Sefton, according to Merseyside Police.

This morning, Matrix disruption police went to parks to conduct open land searches.

Police were seen in Bowersdale Park in Seaforth, with patrols continuing to scour the area, following a Queensway tunnel crash killed girlfriend Paige Rice.

The following was posted on the Sefton Police Facebook page: “Matrix Disruption Officers conducted open land searches in the South Sefton region this morning.

“One of these took place in #Seaforth’s Bowersdale Park.

“After community complaints about guns being housed in the park and drug dealing, this was accomplished.

“We’ll keep patrolling the area and intervene if there’s any criminal activity going on.

“If you have any concerns about any firearms, drugs, or other unlawful things being stored, transported, or used, come forward directly or anonymously,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“We’ll use all of our resources to make our neighborhoods safer places to live, work, and visit.”

If you have any information, please contact our social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

“You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”