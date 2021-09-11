In Pantelleria, a tornado kills two persons who were flung from their cars.

Two persons were killed and numerous others were injured by a tornado on the Italian island of Pantelleria.

The twister hit the island, which is located south of Sicily in the Mediterranean, soon before 7 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT) on Friday night, killing an 86-year-old man and a fireman stationed on the island.

Their cars were among ten that were swept up by the tornado’s intensity, killing both of them.

“Utility poles bent over, roofs damaged, and trees knocked down,” the firefighters wrote in a tweet.

Tourists flock to the largely desert island, but the Italian news agency ANSA verified that both of the deaths were locals.

At least one car was said to have landed on its top, while another had its front end crushed.

Mayor Vincenzo Vittorio Campo of Pantelleria informed Sky TG24 TV that nine persons were hurt, two of them were in critical condition, and that no one appeared to be missing on the island.

According to ANSA, the victims were ejected from their automobiles, with one landing on a low wall and the other on the ground.