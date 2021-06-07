In Pakistan, a train collision occurred early in the morning, killing a large number of people.

Authorities say an express train collided with another that had derailed in Pakistan before daybreak, killing at least 45 people.

More than 100 people were injured, as rescuers and villagers searched crumpled automobiles for survivors and the dead all day Monday.

Cries for rescue rang out through the night as people scrambled out of overturned or crushed rail cars, and they echoed throughout the day at the scene in Ghotki, Sindh’s southern region.

Heavy gear arrived to rip apart some automobiles, and rescuers were gently removing wreckage more than 15 hours after the disaster while they searched for anyone who could have survived.