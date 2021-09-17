In our region, new devices will be installed in 37 traffic lights.

In order to better track air quality, new sensors will be deployed in traffic lights around our region.

At a meeting next week, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is expected to endorse the recommendations.

It comes as local governments around the region work to improve air quality, and Liverpool City Council develops proposals for a clean air zone, which might include taxing some vehicles to enter the city center.

According to the combined authority’s plans, 37 sensors will be deployed in traffic lights across our region’s six boroughs.

The sensors, which will have a five-year lifespan, will detect a variety of pollutants in the air, according to a report to members of the authority.

“The work package is to provide, install, and maintain (for a set duration of 5 years) air quality management sensors onto existing traffic signal poles at 37 strategic junctions and locations,” according to the report.

“The sensors will be able to monitor Nitric Oxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Ozone, and Particulate Matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10) levels in real-time (every 10-15 seconds) and feed into the Local Authorities’ traffic management systems via their six separate “Stratos” traffic control systems.”

Aside from the 37 sensors that will be ordered soon, there is room for another 10 to be put “if future scope and funds are available to raise the number of sensors.”

Members of the combined authority will meet on Friday to approve funds for the initiative, but the cost has been kept secret.