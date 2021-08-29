In Orlando, a Tesla collided with a police car, and the driver blamed Autopilot.

On Saturday morning, a 2019 Tesla Model 3 collided with a state trooper police car and a Mercedes SUV. The motorist claims she was driving on Autopilot at the time of the collision.

The announcement comes as Tesla’s Autopilot, the electric car’s advanced driving assistance system, is being questioned further about its safety.

An inquiry is underway to see if Autopilot was to blame for the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the officer had pulled over to the side of the highway and parked their car to assist a 2012 Mercedes GLK that had been pulled over.

When the Tesla collided with the police, he was out of the car. The Tesla’s front right side collided with the police car’s back left side, then collided with the Mercedes.

The mishap did not result in any injuries.

After repeated incidences of Teslas colliding into emergency vehicles, causing injuries and fatalities, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the company’s Autopilot feature.

Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, both Democrats, have asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into Tesla’s self-driving capabilities.

The Autopilot feature necessitates that a person be alert and in control of the vehicle, however it is occasionally too late to avoid a crash caused by the system.

[email protected] is looking into crashes involving @Tesla Autopilot and emergency vehicles: https://t.co/pZclfdp6Un pic.twitter.com/Qfl6memO0U https://t.co/pZclfdp6Un