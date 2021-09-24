In Oregon, it’s now legal to kiss on a date, but only if you’ve been vaccinated.

The Oregon Health Authority is allowing daters to get intimate with each other, but only if both partners have received their COVID vaccine.

The agency’s most recent update on safe dating practices was a Facebook post that stated, “If you’re both vaccinated and taking COVID-19 safeguards, intimacy is likely to be safe.”

The right to kiss on a date represents a 180-degree turn from the Oregon Health Authority’s previous position on dating, which advised daters against kissing.

“You are your safest sex partner,” it said in April 2020. Kissing is a simple thing to do. COVID-19. Avoid kissing anyone who aren’t in your limited circle of close friends.”

We assume you’re asking, “Is it still safe to have sex?” at a time when Oregonians are spending more time at home than ever before.

In a nutshell, yes. You can still have sex, but only under certain conditions. Here are some suggestions for having safe sex during this period. pic.twitter.com/mjUPQPZitk #COVID19 #sexed

Singles should date virtually during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to health experts. However, once the COVID vaccination became more widely available, dating sites began to add features that allowed daters to indicate whether or not they had been vaccinated on their profiles.

Other dating advice for singles looking for love during the epidemic was provided by the Oregon Health Authority. Outdoor dates and wearing face masks in crowded public places were encouraged by the agency. It was also suggested that if a possible suiter had coronavirus symptoms, dates be postponed for 10 days.

The Oregonian reports that 2.5 million people in the state have been properly immunized. According to the news agency, the state reported 1,836 new COVID cases and 12 deaths on Thursday. Vaccinations were given to about 2,800 people.

According to the Oregonian, “as COVID-19 cases have climbed across Oregon, vaccine breakthrough cases have also increased, but at a considerably lower rate than in the unvaccinated.” “Vaccination is still the most effective way to stop COVID-19 from spreading.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Oregon has seen over 318,900 coronavirus cases and over 3,660 COVID-related deaths.