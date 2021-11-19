In order to’survive,’ Liverpool venues receive ‘critical’ funding.

Several music venues in Liverpool will receive “critical” support to help them “survive” and “recover” from the pandemic’s effects.

Over £2.5 million will be distributed across 22 organizations in the Liverpool City Region, including a variety of music venues, galleries, and theaters.

The funding is the latest installment of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund, which was established to help cultural organizations who were forced to close their doors due to social distancing measures.

The current batch of grants will come as a welcome boost to music venues that have seen their revues decimated over the last 18 months, with some of the first to close in March 2020 and the last to open at full capacity in the summer of 2021.

Camp & Furnace, the largest music venue in the Baltic Triangle, is scheduled to get £331,548, with District and the company behind 24 Kitchen Street receiving £33,700 and £229,678 respectively.

In the latest round of funding, the Invisible Wind Factory in North Docks got £78,224, while Sound City Festival and music organisers I Love Live Events are both poised to win a piece of the near £2.6 million purse for Liverpool City Region organizations.

The Cultural Recovery Fund was established to assist organizations in surviving the pandemic and resuming programs and activities. Many of these organizations will have had to operate on a restricted schedule for much of the time since March 2020, with overseas travel continuing affecting bookings.

The remaining funds have been distributed to art galleries such as FACT and The Bluecoat, as well as the Royal Court and Everyman & Playhouse.

“Culture is for everyone and should thus be available to everyone, no matter who they are and where they come from,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said following the announcement of the newest round of grantees.

“The Culture Recovery Fund is assisting arts and cultural organizations around the country with unprecedented government financial support, allowing them to continue bringing culture to communities and creating jobs.””

