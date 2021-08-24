In order to unseat Gavin Newsom, YouTuber Kevin Paffrath asked his followers to text voters.

Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube star who usually gives financial advice, is attempting to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in a bid to unseat him.

On the ballot, the social media personality is designated as a financial educator/analyst. He makes films about the stock market, bitcoin, and, most recently, his democratic gubernatorial campaign several times a day.

“We want people in California to know that there is a backup alternative, that if you don’t want the recall, don’t leave the second portion of the ballot blank—stupid,” that’s Paffrath told the Associated Press.

Paffrath’s spectacular titles, such as “It’s Official: California is Shutting me Down,” chastised California’s secretary of state for refusing to let him use his social media handle, “Meet Kevin,” on the ballot. Paffrath also tried to enlist the help of his supporters by asking them to SMS California voters about his campaign.

“To beat Gavin Newsom, I need to send out 20 million text messages in the next, like 48 hours,” Paffrath says in the video, which then shows viewers how to sign up to send out campaign texts via a form on his website.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The only time Californians voted to recall a governor, they chose a Hollywood superstar to replace him. Could it be a 29-year-old YouTube celebrity who leads the country’s most populated state this time?

It’s a long chance, but Paffrath could win merely because of the almost 1.7 million subscribers to his video channel, where he gives financial advice. The other eight Democrats on the ballot are largely unknowns.

Because of Governor Gavin Newsom’s effective tactic of deterring any notable Democrats from competing in the September 14 election, the Democratic field is filled with faceless political neophytes. His purpose was to make it an all-or-nothing choice for voters: either keep Newsom or suffer the repercussions of electing someone with a drastically different policy agenda.

“In an election like this with 46 names on the ballot, social media celebrity translates to name recognition, and that’s really what’s going to make a major difference,” said Kim Nalder, a political science professor at California State University, Sacramento.

