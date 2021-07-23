In order to receive a £10,000 Covid small company prize, an elderly woman lied.

When a woman won the lottery, she immediately knew what she wanted to buy.

After winning a substantial lottery jackpot, a woman from the Wirral knew just what she wanted to buy first.

Miss C, the lucky winner of £293,696.20 from the National Lottery, has chosen to remain nameless.

She won the EuroMillions draw on Friday, July 2, by matching five major numbers and one Lucky Star number, and her first purchase was a Mulberry handbag, which generally costs between £700 and £1,500.

She’s already thinking about her next big buy.

Miss C intends to buy a good semi-detached house with some of the money she received after playing the National Lottery app’s Lucky Dip.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What excellent news for Miss C, who can look forward to buying a new property with her windfall.” We’re hoping the new Mulberry bag takes the spotlight!

She is now one of the National Lottery’s over eight million weekly winners.

Winners of interactive contests might choose to reveal their name, remain anonymous, or provide some details through partial publicity, like this winner did.

