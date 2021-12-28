In order to receive 62 days off in 2022, you’ll need to book 26 days off.

For some, a new year means a new vacation entitlement, and people are already planning their vacations for the year and when they will leave work.

There’s a simple technique to make sure you receive the most time off work possible: by carefully utilising Bank Holidays, employees may earn 62 days off work with only 26 days of annual vacation.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 is a lovely extra on top of the usual Bank Holidays, according to HolidayPirates, who have figured out the exact dates Brits need to book off.

What is the significance of today’s bank holiday? Christmas Day is replaced on December 27. Here’s when you’ll need to take time off in 2022.

: 4-7 January (take four days off to get nine): 11-14 April & 19-22 April (take eight days off to get 16): 3-6 May (take four days off to get nine): 30 May – 1 June (take three days off to get nine): 30 August – 2 September (take four days off to get nine): 28-30 December (take four days off to get nine): 30 August – 2 September (take four days off to get nine): 28-30 December (take four (take three days off to get 10)

“At HolidayPirates, our users are planning 2022 excursions to places like the Maldives and Mexico, as well as bucket-list activities like cruising the Antarctic,” stated Phil Salcedo, Head of Market for UK & North America at HolidayPirates.

“As reported by our partners, there are also more bookings for staycations in 2022 than in 2021.”