In order to protest the administration, Liverpool City Council has been asked to breach the law.

A Liverpool councillor is urging the city council to defy government guidelines governing how council meetings should be held.

Councillor Richard Clein, a Lib Dem, said the regulations requiring councillors to attend meetings in person while MPs could appear remotely were unfair.

The law allowing for remote council sessions during the pandemic expired earlier this year and was not renewed.

It indicates that, in most cases, in-person meetings have resumed and are being held in conjunction with measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19, such as social distancing.

The rapid growth of the Delta variety in Liverpool and elsewhere, according to Councillor Clein, who was elected to represent Cressington in this year’s local elections, should prompt the government to reconsider the laws.

“This is yet another example of this government’s double standards when it comes to keeping people safe by refusing to enable elected members across the UK to virtually attend meetings even if they are not required to attend Parliament,” he said.

“Ministers have withdrew the right for a council meeting to be held remotely, despite talking about new regulations to make working from home a right.

“They appear to make up the rules as they go along, so it’s no surprise that many people are acting as if the pandemic is finished, with masks on the school run becoming less prevalent and social distancing becoming nearly non-existent.”

In protest of the current restrictions, Councillor Clein has called on other members to follow his lead and refuse to attend council meetings.

“With the government refusing to rule out a fourth lockdown, it’s time for elected members across the UK to stand up and send a message to this administration that the safety of the people we represent must come first,” he said.

Liverpool City Council has rejected councillor Clein’s request to transition to virtual sessions, stating that it will continue to follow current council meeting laws.

"We are adhering by the restrictions that the government has set in place, and elected members are expected to attend meetings in person in order to participate," a spokesman said.