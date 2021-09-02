In order to marry his lover, a man fakes his own death in Ruse and kills four people, including his wife and children.

Three years after a lady and her two children were killed by her husband, who also killed his buddy to fake his own death, the skeleton remains of a woman and her two children were excavated from their home.

The incident occurred in Noida, a city in northern India. Rakesh, 35, murdered his wife and children, ages 3 and 1, in February 2018 in order to marry another lady and hid their bodies in the basement of their home. According to Catch News, the accused then feigned that his wife and children were gone and filed accusations against her family members.

While the woman’s family searched high and low for the mother and her children, the accused devised a plan to fake his own death with the help of his father. Rakesh killed his friend and decapitated his body as per their plan. He then placed his own identity card next to the body to prove that it was his. The father of the accused “identified” his son’s body.

After some time, authorities discovered evidence that Rakesh was living under a false name in another town and that the body had been misdiagnosed. Rakesh was ultimately apprehended and apprehended on Wednesday.

During questioning, the man admitted to murdering his companion. He also confessed to murdering his wife and children. After that, the officers proceeded to his house and exhumed the deceased’s remains. To authenticate their identities, the bodies were sent for DNA testing.

A cement wall was built over the area where the remains were buried, according to a police officer who spoke to the Times of India.

The allegations leveled against the accused were unknown, and it was also unclear whether his father had been arrested for assisting his son in the crime’s cover-up.

The skeleton remains of a man were excavated from his home in the southern Indian state of Kerala earlier this year, two years after his family reported him missing. The man was killed by his brother following an argument, according to the inquiry.