In order to have a baby, a woman was informed she needed to shed approximately three stone.

After being told her BMI was too high for IVF, a woman shed two and a half stone in a matter of months.

“We’d give up all we have simply to have one child,” Stacie Quirk and her husband Matt stated.

The pair from Tranmere, Wirral, have been trying to conceive for five years and have had two failed IVF treatments.

Stacie said she had lost weight and lowered her BMI by following doctors’ instructions, while her husband Matt has had various medical procedures.

However, the couple believes they are running out of alternatives for starting a family.

Ashleigh Perry, Stacie’s sister, has started a Gofundme website in the hopes of gathering enough money for a third round of IVF, which is only available through private healthcare.

“We started trying [for a kid]after we got married in 2017, so it’s been almost five years now,” Stacie told The Washington Newsday.

“After almost two years of trying, we decided to go to the doctor and get some tests done.”

“They took my blood and realized it could be a male factor, which we didn’t even consider, and I always blamed myself.”

Matt was diagnosed with a low sperm count after tests, and the pair was referred to the Hewitt Centre at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“We went through all of our tests with them, and through those checks, we saw my BMI was a little high,” Stacie explained.

“I needed to lose two and a half stone to get into the NHS category, so we could be accepted for some NHS rounds [of IVF].”

Stacie, who weighed 14 stone at the time, shed two and a half stone in six months to bring her BMI down to under 29.9.

The pair was accepted for two rounds of IVF through the NHS after she lost weight.

“We were ready to start our first cycle when lockdown happened,” Stacie explained.

Due to constraints imposed on the health service, the therapy was put on hold for a year.