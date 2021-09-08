In order to find a new home, a dog that resembles a puffer fish sheds nearly half of its body weight.

The RSCPA rehomed a Jack Russell dog who resembled a “balloon on legs” after her former owner overfed and under exercised her.

When Lily, an eight-year-old girl, was taken away by the animal rescue team, she weighed a massive 13.7kg (2st), almost double her normal weight.

She found it difficult to breathe, move, and even got sores on her belly from rubbing against the floor when walking.

After her owner struggled to work with animal welfare inspectors to help her thin down and consented to sign her over, the charity took her away.

She has dropped down to a healthier 7.7kg after being put on a special dog diet and is enjoying life with her new owner.

“When I got to see her, I couldn’t believe her size – she reminded me of a pufferfish,” RSCPA inspector Demi Hodby remarked. She was inflated to the size of a balloon.

“I had to carry her to my van since she couldn’t walk.

“Lily had no quality of life and was in grave danger of dying from heart failure prematurely, so she desperately needed assistance.”

When Lily arrived at the RSPCA’s Lancashire East department, workers immediately went to work on getting her a special diet dog food and a series of little feeds.

She was able to exercise more as she lost weight, which helped her thin down.

She was rehomed with an 80-year-old woman in May of this year.

“Poor Lily looked like a bubble on legs when she initially came to us and she struggled to move,” said Jeanette Aimscough, the branch’s animal care manager.

“She was trying to breathe and panting, and she had sores on her tummy from rubbing against the floor as she walked.

“However, as she lost weight, she began to love playing – she was definitely a couch potato – and we were overjoyed when she moved into her new home, where we know she is now enjoying a new lease on life and is much more active.”

Lily is still on her special diet and has recently learned to run, allowing her to get some activity that she previously couldn’t. “The summary has come to an end.”