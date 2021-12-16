In order to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is preparing to take swift action with interest rates in 2022.

The Federal Reserve is preparing to hike interest rates three times in 2022 to combat inflation, declaring on Wednesday that it expects to do so three times.

The Fed said that it will remove its monthly bond purchases at twice the rate it previously announced, with the program expected to conclude in March. Because of the faster pace, the Fed will be able to raise rates as early as the first half of next year.

The Fed now expects to raise interest rates three times in 2022, up from one hike previously forecast in September. The Federal Reserve’s key rate, which is now around zero, has an impact on a variety of consumer and business loans, including mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank must fight inflation in order to assist the US economy maintain its boom, which is expected to last longer than the Fed had anticipated. Despite the risks posed by the epidemic, Powell said the economy is growing at a “solid pace” and that consumer and business spending would continue to be strong.

“We’ll use our instruments to support the economy and a robust labor market, as well as to keep higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” Powell said at a press conference.

Borrowing costs may start to rise in the coming months, although the Fed’s decisions may not necessarily have an immediate effect on other borrowing rates. Even if the central bank raises rates three times next year, its benchmark rate will remain historically low, at less than 1%.

The policy shift reflects Fed policymakers’ recognition that, as inflationary pressures increased, the Fed needed to start limiting lending for individuals and companies sooner than they had anticipated only a few weeks ago. The Federal Reserve had previously described the inflation surge as mostly a “transitory” issue that would subside after supply bottlenecks created by the pandemic were handled. Powell hinted at the move in his testimony to Congress two weeks ago.

Prices have risen for longer than the Fed anticipated, spreading from items such as food, energy, and automobiles to services such as apartment leases, restaurant meals, and hotel rooms. It has had a significant impact on consumers, particularly lower-income households, and has been largely ignored.