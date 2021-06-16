In only one week, Liverpool has seen a spike of almost 400 positive Covid tests.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the city reported 624 cases in the week ending June 11, up from 422 the week before.

The number of cases has also increased in the Liverpool City Region’s five other areas.

Following Liverpool, Sefton saw the largest increase in cases, with 321 cases reported up until June 11, a 198-case rise over the previous week.

Warrington, Cheshire West and Cheshire, as well as West Lancs, had a rise in cases.

Overall, cases in England have increased: the UK recorded 40,868 coronavirus cases in the week ending June 11, up 13,987 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending June 11, there were 624 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 422 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 209%.

The most recent rate of infection was 125.3 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Sefton

In the week ending June 11, there were 321 cases in Sefton, which is 198 higher than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 161 percent.

The most recent infection rate was 116.1 persons per 100,000.

Knowsley

There was a total of 122 cases in the week ending June 11, which is 66 more cases than in the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 80.9 cases per 100,000 people and the number of cases increased by 118% week on week.

Halton

There were 89 positive tests over the last week, which is 51 more cases than in the previous week.

This means that the week-on-week percentage change increased by 134% in the week ending June 11. The latest infection rate is 68.8 cases per 100,000 people.

St Helens

There were 104 positive tests in the week ending June 11, which is 34 more cases than in the previous week.

The latest infection rate was 57.6 cases. Summary ends.