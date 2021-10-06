In one week, clever dogs can remember the names of a dozen toys.

While many individuals have forgotten the name of someone they just met, experts have shown that “gifted” dogs can remember the names of new toys two months later.

The capacity of six brilliant collies discovered through the Genius Dog Challenge to learn the names of toys was studied by scientists.

They discovered that the majority of the gifted dogs learned 12 new toy names in one week and remembered them for two months.

Researchers indicated that these dogs may be used as a model for researching non-human mental mechanisms connected to word acquisition.

“We know that dogs can rapidly acquire words that are linked to actions, such as ‘sit’ or ‘down,’” said Shany Dror, lead researcher from the Family Dog Project at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary. However, only a small percentage of dogs can learn the names of objects.

“We searched the world for more than two years for dogs who had learned the names of their toys, and we found six.”

Max from Hungary, Gaia from Brazil, Nalani from the Netherlands, Squall from the United States, Whisky from Norway, and Rico from Spain all qualified for the competition.

To do so, the animals had to demonstrate that they remembered the names of at least 28 toys, with some knowing over 100.