In one part of Liverpool City Region, covid infections have decreased marginally.

Covid infections have decreased in one part of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 553 Covid instances in Knowsley in the seven days ending November 18 – five fewer than the previous seven days.

This meant that in Knowsley, the percentage change from week to week was only 1%.

The percentage change data for the Liverpool City Region’s five other individual areas increased week on week. The gains were as follows: Liverpool increased by 7%, Halton increased by 2%, St Helens increased by 14%, Sefton increased by 1%, and Wirral increased by 10%.

The week-on-week percentage change in the Liverpool City Region as a whole increased by 6%.

West Lancashire saw a decrease. In addition, both Cheshire West and Chester and Warington had an increase in Covid infections.

In the week ending November 18, there was an increase in positive Covid testing across England. In England, there were 236,197 coronavirus cases, up from 28,983 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 18, there were 1,522 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 104 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 7%.

304.1 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 553 positive tests, which is eight more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2% in the week ending November 18.

Infection rates are currently at 426.2 occurrences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 18, there were a total of 553 instances, which is five fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 362.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 1% drop in infections week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending November 18, there were 1,209 positive tests, which is 110 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 10% from week to week. The infection rate was 372.8 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending November 18, there were a total of 1,106 instances.