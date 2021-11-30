In one of the nation’s first acts as a republic, Rihanna was named a national hero.

Rihanna, the singer and businesswoman, may now add “the proper fantastic” to her long list of accomplishments.

Barbados has named Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, as a national hero in one of its first acts since becoming a republic. She is the 11th individual to get the title of “the correct excellent” in the country’s history, with former cricketer and “world’s greatest all-rounder” Garfield Sobers being the most recent honoree. In 2018, Fenty was appointed as an ambassador to the country.

The ceremony took place in Bridgetown’s Heroes Square, which is less than a mile from the singer’s childhood home. Fenty was recognized by Prime Minister Mia Mottley for “commanding the world’s imagination through the pursuit of greatness with her creativity, discipline, and, above all, her tremendous commitment to the place of her birth.” During the ceremony, Prince Charles was also present. Until 2020, when it announced ambitions to become a republic, the country had committed allegiance to the United Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth II.

In October, Sandra Mason was elected as the country’s first president. Prince Charles criticised his country’s part in establishing Barbados as a slave nation, while Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Barbados on its freedom.

Rihanna has received nine Grammy Awards and is the creator of the Fenty cosmetics and lingerie line.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring glory to your country via your words, acts, and to do credit wherever you go,” Mottley said, referring to Rihanna’s smash song “Diamonds.” “God bless you, my dear,” says the narrator. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, Rihanna smiled under her face mask as she heard her name called, but she hesitated before standing up.

Top Barbadian government leaders had urged her to join them at a critical juncture in the country’s history.

Mottley told the multi-Grammy winner, “You can come my dear.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we thus present to you Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the designee for national hero of Barbados,” the prime minister remarked.

Rihanna stepped next to Mottley and said thank you as they went offstage, raising her palm to her heart. This is a condensed version of the information.