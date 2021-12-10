In one of the largest human trafficking cases in US history, 24 people are awaiting a federal trial.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, two dozen people were indicted last month on federal charges stemming from a human trafficking investigation that grew over the last few years with the cooperation of more than 200 law enforcement agents.

Forced labor, people smuggling, money laundering, and postal fraud are among the charges leveled against the accused.

Authorities said in a November 22 news release that workers from Mexico and Central America were “illegally imported” to work in “brutal conditions” on farms in South Georgia.

Authorities credited the release of dozens of farmworkers to the findings of their investigation, nicknamed “Operation Blooming Onion.”

“Thanks to great work from our law enforcement partners, Operation Blooming Onion has freed more than 100 people from the shackles of modern-day slavery and will bring those responsible accountable,” said David Estes, then-Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to a representative for Estes’ office, the probe is one of the largest of its sort in US history, according to Vice News.

Federal investigators began looking into the alleged operation by the “Patricio transnational criminal organization” in late 2018, about three years after it allegedly began. Maria Leticia Patricio, 70, who is listed first in the indictment, gave the organization its name.

Patricio and 23 others were accused of “mail fraud, international forced labor trafficking, and money laundering, among other offenses,” according to authorities. According to the announcement, the people controlling the enterprise “fraudulently” employed the H-2A work visa program, which allows U.S. employers to bring employees in from other countries to work on temporary agriculture employment.

According to the indictment, those behind the operation demanded illegal fees from workers for food, housing, and transportation, as well as forcing them to do “physically demanding work for little or no pay, housing them in crowded, unsanitary, and degrading living conditions, and threatening them with deportation and violence.”

The indictment alleges that workers were forced to farm onions with just their hands, that they were paid only 20 cents for complete buckets of harvested onions, and that they were kept in “cramped, unclean conditions.”

According to the press announcement, the workers were “threatened with guns and violence.” Those who are in charge. This is a condensed version of the information.