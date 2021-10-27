In one day, a man visits every Merseyrail railway station.

In less than seven hours, a Reading man traveled Merseyside by visiting every train stop.

Kiran Bahra, 18, had never been to Merseyside before and decided that visiting all 68 stations on the Merseyrail network would be the best way to see the area.

Kiran completed the course in 06:42:42 and challenged anyone to beat his time.

The Tube Challenge, a challenge to discover who can go to all London Underground stations in the quickest time, has been a Guinness World Record since 1960.

“I’d never been to Liverpool, so I decided to go and take a look,” Kiran told The Washington Newsday.

“I’m a train buff, so I wanted to check out Merseyrail as well.”

“I looked into traveling it and estimated that it would take me around six or seven hours.” It seems like a nice method to see the majority of the city.” Kiran began her voyage in Chester and traveled on almost ten different trains, as well as taking the bus and walking between stations.

“I believe my favorite part [of the ride]was the stretch just north of the center where you got to look out on the warehouses across the Mersey and the section up towards New Brighton because you get to see out onto the Irish Sea, which is extremely gorgeous,” he continued.

Kiran stated that trains have always appealed to him since they allow him to go to new areas.

“It’s fun to visit new locations, and I appreciate how there are so many individuals on the train doing their own thing,” he remarked.

“Many people wouldn’t be able to travel without the train; it would be quite difficult for them to get about, so it’s nice to see people using them to expand their travel options.”

Kiran’s visit coincided with the announcement that the Liverpool City Region will receive a historic £710 million to fund a ‘transport revolution,’ which will include new stations and destinations on the Merseyrail network.

