In one Afghan province, the Taliban has banned barbers from shaving and trimming their beards.

On Monday, the Taliban issued a new directive prohibiting barbershops in southern Afghanistan from cutting or trimming beards, citing Shariah law as justification.

Barbers in Helmand province’s capital, Lashkar Gah, were given the order by the local Taliban government’s vice and virtue department. In the province, the Taliban has also prohibited music and public baths, the latest in a string of harsh Islamist rules dating back to the terrorist group’s tenure in the 1990s.

“I’ve been heartbroken since I learned [about the beard clipping ban],” Bilal Ahmad, a Lashkar Gah resident, said. “Because this is a city and everyone has their own way of life, they must be allowed alone to do whatever they want.”

The Taliban followed a strict interpretation of Islam during their prior rule in Afghanistan. The world has been watching to see if they can re-create the harsh administration of the late 1990s since they overran Kabul on August 15 and regained control of the country.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters executed four alleged kidnappers and then hung their bodies in the public squares of Herat, in western Afghanistan.

The instruction handed to the barbers stated, “If anyone breaks the regulation, [they]shall be punished, and no one has the right to protest.” It was unclear what punishment the barbers may face if they didn’t follow the no shaving or trimming guideline.

Conservative Islamists required that men grow beards during the Taliban’s prior tenure. Shaved or cleanly trimmed beards have been popular in the country after the US-led invasion in 2001, when the country’s rulers were deposed.

Jalaluddin, the proprietor of a barbershop, said he hoped the Taliban would reconsider their demands, as do many Afghans.

“I request that our Taliban brothers allow individuals to live their lives as they like, including the right to trim their beards and hair,” he stated. “Right now, we have a few clients who are afraid to come to us because they don’t want to have their hair or beards trimmed, therefore I beg that they let individuals go so we can run our company and people may freely come to us.”

