In Oklahoma, an appeal has been filed to overturn laws that would ‘decimate abortion access.’

According to the Associated Press, reproductive rights supporters are seeking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to overturn three anti-abortion statutes that would “decimate abortion availability” in the state.

The three bills would impose new restrictions on medication-induced abortions and require any doctor performing the operation to be an OB-GYN.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong has temporarily halted two of five Oklahoma legislation designed at restricting abortion access, including one that is comparable to the new Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Unless a court challenge is successful, Truong said she’ll let the other three take effect on November 1.

The appeals petition slammed the restrictions on pharmaceutical abortion, claiming that it is “preferred by many and medically safer for some.” It also cautioned that if the legislation are allowed to take effect, they will drastically restrict abortion access.

“Oklahomans will face significant delays and expenditures in receiving abortion treatment, and many will be completely unable to do so in the state,” according to the brief. “The State’s purpose is clear: to restrict and prohibit abortion in any way possible.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Thursday, a representative for the state attorney general’s office, which has defended the new laws, did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, who signed the bill, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

According to the lawsuit, requiring doctors to be certified as an OB-GYN will significantly decrease access “by unilaterally barring highly trained, board certified family medicine practitioners from delivering abortions.”

The plaintiffs are requesting that the appeal be expedited by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The restrictions on medication-induced abortion include those that were previously overturned by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. These include a requirement for admitting privileges that has been overturned by the United States Supreme Court and an ultrasound requirement that is more stringent than one that has already been overturned by the state Supreme Court.

Abortion clinics in Oklahoma are already overflowing with patients from Texas, where the United States Supreme Court permitted a statute to go into effect on September 1 that made it unlawful to perform abortions once medical professionals detect heart activity, which is normally around the sixth month.