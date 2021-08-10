In October, where is it hot? Holidays in Spain, Italy, and other countries in October 2021.

With additional nations joining the green travel list every month, Brits may be motivated to visit overseas.

Travelers travelling in England from countries on the amber list, such as Spain or France, must currently self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and perform a PCR test on day two and day eight.

They might be able to get out of quarantine sooner if they pay for a private PCR test on day five as part of the Test to Release program.

New face mask rules for passengers on Tui, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and BA. Those with two immunizations only need to do a PCR test on day two of their arrival and can bypass self-isolation – the same rules apply to those under the age of 18 regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone returning from a nation on the green list just needs to show documentation of a negative Covid-19 test before traveling, fill out a passenger locator form, and take a test on the second day after arrival.

But, whether you’re daydreaming about your next vacation or planning a family vacation for October half-term, we’ve got you covered with a list of places where it’s still hot and sunny in October.

Temperatures along the Amalfi Coast in October tend to hover around 25°C, making it pleasant enough to visit the picture-perfect towns and villages, including destinations like Amalfi, Positano, and Ravello, according to the Mirror.

The Amalfi Coast, which is popular with celebrities, features breathtaking cliffside views, meandering roads surrounded by picture-perfect landscapes, and plenty of seriously wonderful Italian food and culture.

In October, Cyprus temperatures are still rather mild, with average daily temperatures of 27°C, which is excellent for hitting some of the island’s top beaches or lounging by the hotel pool.

If you don’t want to spend your time in the sun, Cyprus has lots of historic places to see, like the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos and the Kourion Archaeological Site.

Meanwhile, foodies may want to try some of the local specialities; if you're planning a visit, Tripadvisor provides a handy guide to the top restaurants in Paphos.