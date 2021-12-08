In October, the United States saw 11 million job openings and 7.4 million unemployed people, with some wages rising.

According to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, the United States saw 11 million new job advertisements in October, with just 7.4 million individuals unemployed.

Although the number of job advertisements in October came close to matching July’s high, the number of unemployed Americans who could potentially fill those openings was significantly lower.

Meanwhile, some Americans’ earnings, particularly those of lower-wage workers, have been increasing at a healthy clip. According to the Labor Department, compensation climbed by 1.5 percent in the most recent quarter that ended in September, up from 0.9 percent the previous quarter. However, rising inflation may be canceling out some of the pay raises.

The results of the JOLTS poll show that the unemployed have more options than ever before, as enterprises in desperate need of help offer greater pay and perks to entice workers. Gusto, a startup that offers small businesses with pay and benefits software, announced that bonuses are now included in 14 percent of all checks delivered on its platform, up from 11 percent the previous year.

According to Gusto, the average size of bonuses tripled in the same time period, rising from $550 to $1,670. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, people who switch occupations also get higher salary raises than those who stay.

According to a government data released on Wednesday, the number of people quitting their employment fell slightly in October to 4.2 million, down from 4.4 million in September, but it remains the third-highest monthly resignation rate since records began in 2000.

The government stated last week that the jobless rate decreased to 4.2 percent in November, down from 4.6 percent in October, as more than 1 million people said they had found work. However, it also stated that only 210,000 jobs were created, the smallest number in nearly a year and less than half of the previous month’s increase, creating a more complicated picture. The employment data comes from a different poll than the one used to calculate the unemployment rate.

The JOLTS study released on Wednesday represents data from October, when new COVID-19 infections were still on the decline and before the discovery of the Omicron form, which has the potential to harm the economy.