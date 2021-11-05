In October, the United States added more than half a million new jobs, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly jobs report, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 531,000 last month. Meanwhile, unemployment fell 0.2 percent to 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent last month.

Bloomberg polled economists, who predicted that job growth would be moderate, with only 450,000 new positions added in the report. The October figure was also a significant increase over September, when only 312,000 jobs were added.

“The unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in October,” according to the data. “The number of unemployed people fell to 7.4 million, continuing a downward trend. Both indicators are significantly lower than they were at the end of the February-April 2020 recession. However, they are still higher than they were before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (3.5 percent and 5.7 million in February 2020, respectively).” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told The Washington Newsday in an email ahead of the report’s release that the job market situation is still difficult.

“A lot of variables of cross-currents are apparent with employment,” Hamrick explained, “including a record number of people departing their jobs and a still high number of job opportunities.” “Vaccine regulations imposed by some companies, especially federal contractors like airlines, as well as related and other departures from the workforce, including earlier retirements, are a difficulty.” Wages are also on the rise, which is good news for workers, according to the economist.

“For many workers, the good news is that salaries have been rising and will likely continue to do so in many areas and occupations. According to the Employment Cost Index, wages and salaries increased by 4.2 percent in the third quarter “According to Hamrick. He did, however, warn out that in some cases, this implies that more costs are passed on to consumers, resulting in inflation.

The better-than-expected job growth will be welcomed by President Joe Biden and his administration. In recent months, Republicans have pounded the president over the economy’s slower-than-expected recovery as a result of the pandemic’s aftermath.

