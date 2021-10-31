In October, the mother of a failing son and a corrupt carer was sentenced to prison in St Helens.

These are the faces of persons who were sentenced to prison in October for offences related to St Helens.

A 51-year-old man from St Helens, who had never been in trouble before, struck a woman 11 times and then banged her head on a kerb, the courts heard this month.

A woman who stole almost £320,000 from her own family to fuel a gambling addiction was also brought before the courts.

Judges also heard of a mother who failed to safeguard her son from two horrible rapists despite police and social services warnings.

The following are some of the most serious St Helens-related cases that went to court in October.

Roughley, Clare

Clare Roughley, a crooked carer, defrauded her own mother, father, grandmother, and a crippled woman out of £325,000.

She preyed on her victims for six years, utilizing online bank accounts to get large quantities of money to fund her gambling addiction.

A court lambasted the former bank employee for “systematically, viciously, and remorselessly extracting every single penny” with insider knowledge.

Roughley, 39, from Newfields, St Helens, stole £91,437 from her father Raymond Roughley, £158,735 from her mother Delwyn Roughley, and £58,221 from her grandmother Theresa Leyland’s estate.

The mother of two also took £17,220 from Jean Almond, whom she looked after and would frequently take shopping.

The 39-year-old guilty to four charges of theft and one act of fraud in connection with the use of Mrs Almond’s credit card.

Roughley was sentenced to six years in prison.

Fearnley, Michael

Before snatching her head and slamming her against a kerb, Michael Fearnley punched her 11 times.

The 51-year-old attributed his horrifying acts of aggression to the side effects of drinking up to ten pints of beer while on a high dose of medication.

Fearnley had never been in problems until the “out of character” attack in St Helens on March 22, 2019, according to the court.

He did, however, leave victim Deborah Knapper with fractures, which she has since quit her job due to fear.