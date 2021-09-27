In October, Liverpool’s Showcase Cinema will offer a Christmas movie day.

Despite the fact that Christmas is still three months away, Showcase Cinemas intends to start the festivities early.

The Showcase on East Lancs Road is having a Christmas movie day in October for those who can’t wait to get into the holiday spirit.

On Saturday, October 23, visitors to the cinema will be able to see four Christmas films on the big screen. There will be something for everyone on the schedule, which includes both family favorites and old time classics.

Polar Express, starring Tom Hanks, will be screened at 11 a.m. to kick off the day. At 1.40 p.m., Kevin McCallister in Home Alone gives those two bungling robbers a run for their money.

People may watch It’s a Wonderful Life at 4.20pm later in the afternoon, and any Christmas movie day wouldn’t be complete without seeing Elf, which concludes the special event at 7.30pm.

People may watch each of the films for £5 each, resulting in a £20 Christmas movie marathon for festive aficionados.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone over the last 18 months, so Showcase Cinemas wants to provide some early seasonal pleasure as we start the countdown to the most lovely time of the year,” said Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas.

“We’ve pushed Christmas back a few months so that everyone can get into the holiday spirit. We’ve chosen four holiday favorites, and we’re looking forward to a jam-packed day of holiday cheer in the middle of October.”

Showcase Cinemas has tickets available now.