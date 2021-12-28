In October, housing prices in the United States increased by 18.4%.

Housing prices in the top U.S. cities increased 18.4% year over year in October, maintaining the market’s upward trend since the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 18.4 percent in October, slightly less than the 19.1 percent observed in September’s reading, according to a report released on Tuesday. There was a double-digit increase in price in all 20 of the metropolitan regions studied by the index in the previous year.

Phoenix had the most price growth of the cities studied, with a 32.3 percent increase, followed by the Florida hotspots of Tampa and Miami, with 28.1 percent and 25.7 percent, respectively.

Every region in the United States had double-digit price hikes, while the Midwest saw the smallest, with Chicago and Minneapolis seeing only an 11.5 percent increase in pricing.

According to Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director of S&P Dow Jones Indices, October’s gain was in the “top quintile of historical experience” for 19 of the cities on the list, and in the “top decile” for 17 of them, indicating the market’s resilience in the face of the pandemic.

He speculated that the pandemic itself may have caused the regional breakdown in price spikes, but cautioned that additional research is needed to confirm this.

“We have previously suggested that the strength in the US housing market is fueled in part by a shift in locational choices as households react to the COVID pandemic,” Lazzara said in a news release outlining S&P’s findings.

“More data will be needed to determine if this demand increase reflects a more lasting secular trend or an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the following several years.”

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, the housing market in the United States has been extremely turbulent. Home prices have risen dramatically in the recent year as a result of increasing building material prices, a labor scarcity across the industry, and an insufficient supply to meet demand.

Homebuilders have sought to solve the problem by increasing development, but inventory continues to lag well behind demand.