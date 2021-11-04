In October, demand for new autos fell by around a fourth.

When compared to October 2020, demand for new cars declined by about a fifth last month.

According to the preliminary figures given by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 1.66 million new automobiles are expected to be registered in the UK this year.

That would be an increase of 1.9 percent over 2020.

Plug-in vehicles began to gain traction in 2020, accounting for more than 16% of all new car registrations in the UK this year.

According to the SMMT, a total of 287,000 of these vehicles will be registered in 2021, which is greater than in each of the years from 2010 to 2019.

“Massive investment by industry, as well as long-standing Government incentives, have seen us grow from just 188 new plug-in cars in 2010 to nearly 300,000 in 2021,” said Mike Hawes, the organization’s chief executive. However, in order to reach net zero by the deadline, uptake rates must continue to rise.

“Continued incentives to encourage consumers to make the changeover, as well as major investment in public charging infrastructure, are required.” We can then create zero-emission mobility that is accessible and affordable for all, thanks to the automotive industry’s ingenuity and innovation.” By 2050, the United Kingdom has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero.

“Against the backdrop of Cop26, arguably the most optimistic message from the October new car registrations is the robust battery electric vehicle performance,” Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, stated. For quite some time, this has been the fastest-growing new car market in the UK, and it will only continue to grow as manufacturers extend their electric lineups and provide customers with a greater range of interesting new vehicles.” Mr Holder went on to say that the industry is still dealing with a global scarcity of microchips, which has resulted in some manufacturers having to wait more than a year for new automobiles.