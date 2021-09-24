In October, all 54 countries that potentially be on the UK’s travel blacklist.

The UK’s current traffic light system will be phased out on October 4 in order to simplify the rules for everyone.

From October 4, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that four countries will be placed on a red list or a “safe to visit” list.

Countries that are regarded to constitute a “substantial concern” in terms of Covid variations will now be included to the red list.

Mr Shapps announced yesterday (September 22) that eight nations would be removed from the red list, reducing the total number of countries on the list from 62 to 54.

Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Kenya, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Oman were all removed from the red list, leaving the remaining 54 countries off limits to tourists.

They’ll also have to stay in a government-run hotel for the required 11 nights, which will cost £2,285 per person.

The complete red list

Following yesterday’s adjustments, here is the complete list of red-list countries.

Afghanistan Angola Argentina Bolivia Botswana Brazil Burundi Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa Chile Colombia The Democratic Republic of Congo (Democratic Republic) Costa Rica is a country in Central America. Cuba Dominican Republic is a country in the Caribbean. Ecuador Eritrea Ethiopian Eswatini French Guiana Georgia Guyana Haiti Indonesia Lesotho Malawi Mayotte Mexico Mongolia Montenegro Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Panama Nepal Paraguay Peru Philippines Rwanda Réunion Seychelles Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa. Somalia South Africa is a country in Africa. Suriname, Sudan Thailand, Tanzania Trinidad and Tobago is a country in the Caribbean. Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Venezuela Zimbabwe, Zambia

Furthermore, the UK government recently declared that it aims to revise the rules for taking tests before and after overseas travel for everyone traveling to and from England. “Scotland, like Wales and Northern Ireland, has not yet made a final decision on this,” the FM stated, adding that “we will do so within the next few of days.”