This list includes 73 persons who were sentenced in October for offences committed in Merseyside.

Judges handed out harsh sentences to heartless mothers who failed their children in the most heinous ways possible, as well as disgusting rapists.

A hit-and-run driver killed a beloved NHS worker, while a risky driver killed a former headteacher, according to the courts.

Judges also had to condemn a man who used a hammer to break a woman’s skull and a deceitful carer who defrauded her own mother, father, grandmother, and a crippled woman.

“JetHawk,” “LoftyWizard,” and “TameWelder,” EncroChat drug dealers, were the most recent to be arrested.

Meanwhile, a paedophile priest who devastated the lives of his victims, a monster sex offender who assaulted seven youngsters, and a rapist who was choked and punched were among the shocking incidents.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that have come to a close in the last month.

Ryan’s Cooking

A judge told Ryan Kitchen that there was no doubt in his mind that a jury had made the right decision in convicting him of sexually abusing a young boy.

On 20 consecutive times, the 26-year-old sexually assaulted his helpless victim.

Kitchen, of Strafford Drive, Bootle, disputed any misconduct and said the kid lied at a recent trial.

However, after hearing testimony from both Kitchen and the kid, jurors unanimously found him guilty of six counts of sexual assault and two charges of sexual behavior in the presence of a child, while acquitting him of one more count of sexual assault.

Kitchen was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Reece Lynch chased his ex-girlfriend home late at night and brutally attacked her on the street.

In the early hours of August 30 this year, he followed Hannah Clannachan as she strolled alone in Widnes after a night out with friends.

When she disregarded his calls, he charged towards the mother, shoved her on the ground, and then stamped on her head after punching her in the face.

She was knocked out and sustained “severe” bruises and shattered bones in one hand, as well as “serious” trauma to her head and eyes.

Lynch, 25, of Grizedale, Widnes, admitted to assaulting his child’s mother with actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and. “The summary has come to an end.”