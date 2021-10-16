In October 2021, when do the clocks go back? Why does British Summer Time come to an end?

Autumn is well and truly here, and the nights are growing darker as we approach the end of the year.

The days are likely to get even shorter as the clocks are due to move back one hour later this month.

The clocks will go back on October 31 after British Summer Time finishes on the last Sunday of the year.

The clocks change twice a year, and it’s sometimes a source of uncertainty as to whether we gain or lose one hour.

However, knowing the phrase “spring ahead, fall back” as a simple reminder is important.

This means that on the last day of the month, at 2 a.m., the clocks will be set back one hour, giving folks an extra hour in bed following any Halloween party celebrations.

What is the purpose of changing the clocks?

To make the most of natural daylight, the clocks are set back.

On the last Sunday of March, the clocks will advance by one hour to mark the commencement of British Summer Time at 1 a.m.

Spring advancing the clocks means lighter evenings for commuters returning home from work, as well as more sunlight in the evenings.

However, for those of us who get up early, the return to Greenwich Mean Time when the clocks go back means a brief return to darker mornings.

Clocks have been changing for centuries.

During World War I, Germany and Austria instituted clock changes in an effort to reduce coal usage. As a result, the Allies followed suit.

It is thought that incorporating more daylight hours into the working day saves energy.

Is it necessary for me to upgrade my phone?

Depending on the manufacturer, mobile phones should immediately update with the new times.

Apple iPhones, iPads, and Macs update themselves, but it’s a good idea to double-check that’set automatically’ is enabled in your ‘date and time’ settings.

If you have an Android phone, make sure you have ‘automatic updates’ turned on.