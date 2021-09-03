In November, Whatsapp will stop operating on 43 phones.

WhatsApp is slated to stop working on a number of phones in November, potentially denying millions of people access to their loved ones’ messages, images, and videos.

From November 1, 43 smartphone models, both Android and iOS, will lose the ability to use the encrypted messaging service to send messages and photographs, as well as make video calls.

According to the Daily Star, smartphones running Android 4.0.4 or earlier will become incompatible with WhatsApp, as will iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier.

This implies that the following phone types will no longer be able to use the app:

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 small, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2 are some of Samsung’s latest smartphones.

LGLucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Opti

Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and Grand Memo are all ZTE phones.

HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8. Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1

Apple iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7

This year, WhatsApp released a slew of new features, including disappearing messages, joinable group calls, and stickers. It claims to be phasing off support for certain older phones in order to keep the app secure.

Due to continuous privacy worries over its revised terms of service, the messaging app has lost a lot of users in the last year.

WhatsApp has long prided itself on providing private, encrypted chat, but it recently made controversial changes to how it handles user data.

As a result of these modifications, user data would have been given to private companies for marketing purposes. Following a massive reaction, WhatsApp reversed course on the plans, with competitors Telegram surpassing one billion downloads.

