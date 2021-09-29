In November, Whatsapp will stop operating for 53 phones.
WhatsApp is slated to stop working on a number of phones in November, potentially denying millions of people access to their loved ones’ messages, images, and videos.
More than fifty smartphone models, including Android and iOS, will lose the ability to use the encrypted messaging service to send messages and photographs, as well as make video calls.
The Birmingham Mail claims that smartphone users have been instructed to either upgrade their handsets or update their software systems in order to keep the app working.
This year, WhatsApp released a slew of new features, including disappearing messages, joinable group calls, and stickers.
It claims to be phasing off support for certain older phones in order to keep the app secure.
The modifications, which will take effect on November 1, 2021, will affect more than 50 distinct phones.
The smartphones in question are:
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II is the sequel to Galaxy Trend.
SII Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Core of the Galaxy
Galaxy Ace 2 is a sequel to Galaxy Ace.
Lucid 2 is the sequel to Lucid 1.
F7 Optimus
F5 Optimus
Dual Optimus L3 II
L5 Optimus
L5 II is the best
Dual Optimus L5
L3 II is the best
L7 Optimus
Dual Optimus L7 II
L7 II is the best
Enact, Optimus F6
Dual Optimus L4 II
F3 Optimus
L4 II is the best
L2 II is the best
Optimus Nitro HD (High-Definition)
Optimus 4X HD Optimus 4X HD Optimus 4X HD
F3Q Optimus
V956 ZTE
V987 Grand X Quad
Wonderful Reminiscence
Miro Xperia
Xperia Neo L is a smartphone manufactured by Sony.
The Xperia Arc S is a smartphone from Sony.
Alcatel
G740 Ascend
Mate, ascension
XL Ascend D Quad
D1 Quad XL Ascend
P1 S Ascend
D2 Ascend
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500 is a smartphone by HTC.
Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Cat
Five Wiko Cink
Darkness Wiko
A820 (Lenovo)
UMi X2 UMi X2 UMi X2
Run F1
THL W8
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
It seems big tech companies are closing in on anyone who doesn’t want to buy the latest kit every year.
Google announced that it plans to completely end sign-in support for older Android devices this month.
That means anyone with a device older than Android 2.3.7 will no longer be able to access basic Google services that make their phones functional.