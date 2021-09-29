In November, Whatsapp will stop operating for 53 phones.

WhatsApp is slated to stop working on a number of phones in November, potentially denying millions of people access to their loved ones’ messages, images, and videos.

More than fifty smartphone models, including Android and iOS, will lose the ability to use the encrypted messaging service to send messages and photographs, as well as make video calls.

The Birmingham Mail claims that smartphone users have been instructed to either upgrade their handsets or update their software systems in order to keep the app working.

This year, WhatsApp released a slew of new features, including disappearing messages, joinable group calls, and stickers.

It claims to be phasing off support for certain older phones in order to keep the app secure.

The modifications, which will take effect on November 1, 2021, will affect more than 50 distinct phones.

The smartphones in question are:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II is the sequel to Galaxy Trend.

SII Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Core of the Galaxy

Galaxy Ace 2 is a sequel to Galaxy Ace.

Lucid 2 is the sequel to Lucid 1.

F7 Optimus

F5 Optimus

Dual Optimus L3 II

L5 Optimus

L5 II is the best

Dual Optimus L5

L3 II is the best

L7 Optimus

Dual Optimus L7 II

L7 II is the best

Enact, Optimus F6

Dual Optimus L4 II

F3 Optimus

L4 II is the best

L2 II is the best

Optimus Nitro HD (High-Definition)

Optimus 4X HD Optimus 4X HD Optimus 4X HD

F3Q Optimus

V956 ZTE

V987 Grand X Quad

Wonderful Reminiscence

Miro Xperia

Xperia Neo L is a smartphone manufactured by Sony.

The Xperia Arc S is a smartphone from Sony.

Alcatel

G740 Ascend

Mate, ascension

XL Ascend D Quad

D1 Quad XL Ascend

P1 S Ascend

D2 Ascend

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500 is a smartphone by HTC.

Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Caterpillar Cat

Five Wiko Cink

Darkness Wiko

A820 (Lenovo)

UMi X2 UMi X2 UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

It seems big tech companies are closing in on anyone who doesn’t want to buy the latest kit every year.

Google announced that it plans to completely end sign-in support for older Android devices this month.

That means anyone with a device older than Android 2.3.7 will no longer be able to access basic Google services that make their phones functional.