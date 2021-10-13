In November, the United States will open its border with Canada to fully vaccinated travelers.

COVID-19 limitations are likely to be eliminated in early November, allowing fully vaccinated passengers access to the US side of the Canadian border.

The Biden administration informed senior members of Congress on Tuesday that the 19-month government shutdown triggered by the pandemic will be resolved soon. The shutdown has a tremendous impact on American businesses who rely on Canadian clients.

The reopening was announced by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

“Members of our shared cross-border community have endured the heartache and economic hardship of land border closures since the beginning of the pandemic,” added Schumer, a New York Democrat. “That agony is about to come to an end. The link between New York and our northern neighbors will be restored very soon, reuniting families, boosting companies, and putting a stop to a tiresome cycle of waiting for everyone involved.” Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat from Buffalo, said White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients informed him of the anticipated reopening.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Higgins, who has long pushed for the reopening of the border.

“It was supposed to happen six months ago.”

The announcement comes nearly two months after the Canadian government opened the border to vaccinated U.S. passengers on August 9. Travelers have to produce documentation of a negative COVID-19 test performed 72 hours prior to entering Canada.

When the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, both sides of the crossing were blocked to non-essential transit. Since then, the shutdown has been extended every month, frequently in a tweet or Federal Register notice with minimal explanation, according to Buffalo News.

The opening on the American side marks the first time in nearly two years that either entry will be open for non-essential travel. Visiting Canadians will not be required to undergo testing in the United States.

“Congratulations to President Biden for doing the right thing and expanding cross-border travel between Canada and the United States,” Schumer said. “High vaccination rates on both sides of the border have opened the door to safe cross-border travel, which will now safely boost Upstate New York’s economic energy.” Higgins was likewise delighted about the reopening, but he felt it should have happened much sooner.

“However, it’s a very encouraging indicator in terms of. This is a condensed version of the information.