In November, new home sales in the United States reached 744,000, indicating that demand remains strong.

In November, new single-family home sales in the United States reached 744,000, indicating that housing demand is expected to stay robust as 2021 approaches.

The United States Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced data on Thursday showing that new house sales increased by 12.4 percent in the previous month. The number of properties for sale in November was 402,000.

In November 2021, total new single-family home sales in the United States were 744K (SAAR). The census data revealed was 26,000 below than the 770,000 sales expected, despite the market's high demand.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales increased by 1.9 percent in the latest month (NAR). Sales were up in three of the four major areas of the United States, according to the group. Meanwhile, according to Barron’s, median sales prices for new homes increased by 18.8%, the biggest increase recorded by the poll in the prior six decades.

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, the housing market in the United States has been extremely turbulent. Home prices have risen dramatically in the recent year as a result of increasing building material prices, a labor scarcity across the industry, and an insufficient supply to meet demand. Homebuilders have sought to remedy this by speeding up building, but it is still a work in progress.

In a statement, NAR’s chief economist Lawrence Yun said, “Supply-chain interruptions for building new houses and labor shortages have hampered bringing more inventory to the market.” “As a result of the near-record-low supply levels, house prices continue to rise.”