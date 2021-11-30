In November, consumer confidence plummets as Americans become increasingly dissatisfied with rising prices.

In November, consumer confidence in the US economy dropped as more Americans lowered their expectations that rising inflation would be eased soon.

Americans are adjusting their judgments of when the situation will improve, according to the latest results of the business nonprofit Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence poll, which were issued on Tuesday.

The rating slipped to 142.5 from 145.5 on the nonprofit’s Present Situation Index, which assesses immediate sentiments about business and labor conditions. The Expectation Index, which measures short-term income, business, and labor market conditions, dropped from 89.0 to 87.6.

The declines in November, according to Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, can be linked mostly to rising prices and, to a lesser extent, fear about the COVID-19 Delta variation that swept the country this summer.

Franco highlighted that a revival of COVID-19 or greater inflation might create headwinds for confidence and expenditure in 2022, despite the fact that holiday spending could augur an economic expansion.

In a news release accompanying the new survey data, Franco stated, “Consumer confidence moderated in November, following an increase in October.”

“The key reasons of the small drop in confidence were concerns about rising prices.” Meanwhile, the percentage of people planning to buy a house, a car, or a big appliance in the next six months has dropped.” Inflation’s reappearance after years of lethargy has become a major concern for 2021. Trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, a recovery of consumer demand with the lifting of COVID limitations, and supply chain bottlenecks have all driven prices upward this year.

President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve have both declared it a priority to battle it, and consumers have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with growing prices for essential products in previous studies.

Consumers’ assessments of business conditions in November were not seen favorably by respondents, according to the study. Only 17 percent thought they were good, up from 18.3 percent in October, and 29 percent said they were terrible, up from 25.7 percent last month.

Respondents were a little more upbeat when it came to the labor market. Jobs are “plentiful” in the present, according to 58 percent of those polled, up from 54.8 percent in October.

Following the termination of generous government unemployment benefits on Labor Day, the labor market had to react for many weeks, resulting in weaker-than-expected job reports.