These are the faces of those charged with offences in St Helens who appeared in court in November.

Terence Furlong is a British actor.

The preparations for a couple’s “dream home” went up in smoke when their next-door neighbor set fire to his loft on purpose.

Terrence Furlong, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was high on a mix of narcotics and vodka at the time of the crime and had also forgotten to take his medicine.

Furlong, 34, of Crossley Road, Thatto Heath, St Helens, pleaded guilty to arson with reckless disregard for human life and will be sentenced this month at Liverpool Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Kate Morley, told the court that police were called to Crossley Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24th, after reports of a house fire with people inside.

Flames were rising from the roof, and firefighters were already on the site. “Someone has thrown petrol through the loft because it was open,” Furlong, who was outdoors with smoke and fire debris on his face, added. The roof collapsed, causing major damage to the house as well as fire and smoke damage to the two next residences. Furlong, who was carrying a lighter, was detained.

On his route to the hospital, he told the ambulance crew that he had taken cocaine and cannabis.

Furlong, who has no prior convictions, admitted to using narcotics and drinking half a litre of vodka in an interview. He claimed he heard voices from the loft, but that he had no recollection of lighting a fire.

The defendant was suffering from “self-inflicted psychosis through drugs and alcohol at the time,” according to defense attorney Phil Astbury.